AFTER ALBERTO: More rainfall and gusty winds, but improving conditions overall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday and first day of summer!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Flood Watch in effect through 1 p.m.

Many areas are still flooded- be careful!

More rain expected through next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Periodic tropical downpours, disrespectful winds

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: A few lingering showers

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday: Scattered showers and sunshine

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great day and be safe!