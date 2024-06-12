Watch Now
Abundant heat/humidity dominate Coastal Bend through weekend, but we will be watching the tropics

While lots of Gulf moisture lingers over all of South Texas, a weak disturbance brought isolated showers just to the northern Coastal Bend. Heavy tropical rainfall may visit the area early next week.
thumbnail_IMG_4426.jpg
National Hurricane Center
Low chance tropical development SW Gulf of Mexico
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 12, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The summertime heat will persist through the weekend, with little to no rainfall expected, but tropical development in the SW Gulf of Mexico may bring the Coastal Bend ample rainfall early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray to isolated showers possible early Thursday; otherwise fair, hot and humid through the weekend
  • A tropical system may develop in the SW Gulf of Mexico and bring substantial rainfall Monday through Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light southeast

Thursday:
Isolated morning showers; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 108 degrees
Winds:
East wind 10 to 18 mph

Friday:
Sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East 10 to 21 mph

Be mindful of heat related stress the next few days with afternoon heat indices approaching 110 degrees. Stay up on weather developments for potential tropical conditions early next week.

