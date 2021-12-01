Above-normal temperatures stay in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another round of some dense patchy fog is how we’ll begin Wednesday with the National Weather Service Office issuing another Dense Fog Advisory for much of the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. Early morning commuters are urged to slow down, be aware of their surroundings and use low-beam headlights.

Temperatures are on the cool side, but not quite as chilly as it has been previous mornings. We can thank surface-based high pressure that has moved into the Gulf of Mexico for the rise in temperatures, as well as in humidity levels.

This will play an important factor over the next couple of days because that trend will continue into the weekend with warming temperatures and rising humidity.

Rainfall chance are not great for the next seven days. Still, we’ll see the opportunity for a few stray showers in the area on Friday with a minor disturbance moving from west to east. Most of the Coastal Bend will miss out and the concentration of that will be to our north and east. Then a weak front will arrive early Monday and bring a round of scattered showers and storms to the area.

The front on Monday is weak in nature and there won’t be a significant cooling expected. It will take our highs from the low 80s back to the middle to lower 70s and back to near seasonal levels.

Today: Mainly cloudy, with some peeks of sunshine, milder and more humid…High: 79…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: More clouds, fog developing after midnight; muggy and cool…Low: 59…Wind: ENE 3-6 mph.

Thursday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine with above normal temperatures and higher humidity…High: 80…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, little more of a breeze and warm…High: 79…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, warm and muggy…High: 81…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Clouds return, still on the warm and humid side…High: 80…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Weak cold front moves into the region and results in some scattered showers and storms in the area…High: 75…Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Have a great day!