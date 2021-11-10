Above normal temperatures for now across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had lots of clouds in the area yesterday, courtesy of moisture that was streaming in from the west from a couple of tropical systems in the Pacific.

Most of that cloud coverage will continue to move eastward today and we’ll see improving conditions in the Coastal Bend which will result in more sunshine.

In addition to that sunshine, we’ll also see temperatures start to rise into the mid to upper 80s for many of our inland communities. Also, deepening low pressure to our north will tighten our pressure gradient today and will give us a healthy southeasterly wind around 15-25 mph.

A large upper-level disturbance will move into the Central Plains over the next 24-36 hours and drag a weak cold front into our area tomorrow. The front doesn’t look overly strong, but it will usher in slightly cooler and drier air and give us a slim opportunity for a thunderstorm or two. Most of us will stay dry.

The front will ensure that a very nice and beautiful weekend is in store. A reinforcing shot of high pressure, or another cold front boundary, will move in late Friday and into Saturday. This will also give us a slim shot at a shower or two, but overall, these weak fronts are not rainmakers. They simply bring shots of dry and cool air.

Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 with overnight low dropping into the 50s.

Going into next week the humidity levels will start to recuperate with a southeasterly wind taking over. Those conditions will increase temperatures and cloud coverage. Still, the rainfall opportunity stays slim to none.

Today: More sunshine, windy, warm and humid…High: 84…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild and muggy…Low: 67…Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Veterans Day: Mainly sunny with a weak front easing into the area, a passing thundershower, many of us stay dry…High: 83…Wind: NNE 7-14 mph.

Friday: Mainly clear and warm, but drier and less wind…High: 81…Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Reinforcing front comes in early with a few stray showers, many of us miss out; turning sunny, cool and dry-very nice day…High: 74…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, dry and nice…High: 79…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Monday: A few more clouds, still nice and remaining dry…High: 78…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day!