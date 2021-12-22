A warm holiday week expected across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are waking up to some patchy fog and cooler temperatures again this morning here in the Coastal Bend.

These conditions will give way to plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures by this afternoon.

The forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies with a daytime high of 76 with southeast winds. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly clear skies with some patchy fog and an overnight low of 58.

The temperatures will continue to warm up as we move into the holiday weekend.

The forecast for Christmas Day calls for morning fog with afternoon sunshine and an afternoon high of 83 on Saturday. The afternoon high temperatures will remain in the lower 80s through early next week.

There is very little chance for rain during our upcoming forecast period.

