A most excellent holiday weekend upcoming; sunny and hot days; fair and mild nights and no rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure moves into the Central Plains as a low moves across North Texas, with the low bringing a low-end chance of showers next week to the Coastal Plains. The high eventually moves through the Midwest and down through the Appalachians as the low drifts north, but enough moisture lingers along our immediate coast to bring stray showers with the sea breeze. Another upper-level high builds over the Desert Southwest toward the end of next week to shut down rain chances and increasing daytime temperatures.

Rain chances through the coming week will be modest, at best, with only a few stray showers dotting the immediate coastal sections of the region. Less than 1/10 of an inch of precipitation can be expected. Your Labor Day activities should be unaffected, and beach-goers will have idea conditions for the long weekend.

Temperatures will remain a bit above normal, and humidity will be on the increase through the coming week. Accordingly, expect heat indices of between 105 and 109 degrees each afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 90s, with morning lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The severe to extreme drought over our northern counties will enhance fire danger during low-humidity periods this afternoon and again on Saturday. Light and variable winds during the morning hours will becoming east southeasterly at 10 to 22 miles an hour with the afternoon sea breeze.

Once again, the tropics are very active in the Atlantic Basin. Four named systems are in play: Franklin, Idalia, Jose and Gert. Franklin will become extratropical during the next 24 hours but will absorb Jose along the way. Idalia is now post-tropical but will return to tropical storm status Saturday and threaten Bermuda. Gert has revived but will remain no threat to land as is drifts east across the North Atlantic. Still another area soon to become a tropical depression lies northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Interestingly, the Eastern Pacific Basin is essentially quiet, and nothing is threatening the western Gulf of Mexico.