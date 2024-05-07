A little less clouds and more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy AM fog
- More air you can wear
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s or low 100s
- Tracking our next cold front that will break our summer like weather pattern
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Morning clouds and pockets of sunshine in the afternoon
Temperature: High 90º
Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76º
Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny
Temperature: High 96º
Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph
Stay safe and have a good day!