Watch
Weather

Actions

A hot end to the holiday weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Tom Harris
Beach.jpg
Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 09:44:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's going to be a very hot end to our holiday weekend here in the Coastal Bend with an afternoon high of about 98 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

We could see a few showers develop across the area as the forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Expect an overnight low around 75 degrees.

It does look like it is going to remain hot and dry for much of the week ahead. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s.

We will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development as a disturbance will be moving through the Gulf this week.

However, it does not look to have much of an impact for us as it appears headed for the southeastern United States. It could bring some heavy rainfall to that part of the country in upcoming days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019