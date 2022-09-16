A few showers around for the last weekend of summer

This last weekend of summer will be typically hot with a chance of showers each day as tropical moisture hangs over south Texas. There will be plenty of dry time to get outdoors as showers will be spotty with partly cloudy skies.

The rain will be "hit and miss" and not a washout each day. The best chance will be along the coast in the first half of the day with fewer showers inland during the afternoons, ending by evening. Thundershowers with locally heavy rainfall will be possible but not widespread.

Temperatures this weekend will reach the lower 90s inland and upper 80s at the beaches with nights dipping into the mid to upper 70s for lows. Southeast winds will start off light then increase up to 15 mph in the afternoons.

High pressure aloft will shift back to the west and park over Texas by the middle of next week, keeping it hot and dry for the official start of fall which is Thursday the 22nd.

We are watching Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic which is forecast to move over the south of Puerto Rico by early Sunday then tracks over the north coast of the Dominican Republic Monday as it turns to the north-northwest and strengthens as it heads into the western Atlantic.