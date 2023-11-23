A cool damp start to the long Holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An upper-level disturbance moving in from the southwest will produce clouds and a few showers early in the Holiday weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm ahead of our next cold front Sunday night.

Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly with light rain or drizzle overnight and a low chilly low of 48.

Thanksgiving will start out damp rather cool with a few light showers in the morning giving way to drying and partial clearing during the afternoon with a high of only 62.

Thursday night expect fair skies, nearly calm and quiet, with another chilly low of 47.

Friday will be a little better with a mix of clouds and sunshine and milder with a high of 69.

Saturday expect lots of clouds with highs in the mid 70's.

Sunday will also be mild and in the 70's but with isolated showers.

Have a safe and Happy Holiday weekend.