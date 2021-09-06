A chance of rain as the holiday weekend ends

Good afternoon!

The long Labor Day weekend has boasted dry, sunny weather and blazing hot temperatures. Hope you were able to beat the heat and enjoy the sunshine! As we continue the week, don’t expect much change to the forecast aside from a few isolated showers across the Coastal Bend for tonight and Tuesday. Accumulations will be modest, as just enough moisture for rain returns. As soon as it arrives, the moisture will leave, and dry weather will return for the end of the week.

Although the atmosphere is fairly dry, there is enough humidity to catapult the heat index into the triple digits each day this week. Expect actual air temperatures to linger in the upper 90s each afternoon, and warm overnight lows in the upper 70s.

I’m keeping an eye on the tropics as we approach the peak of Hurricane Season. Thankfully, the one area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico looks to stay east of us and likely won’t have much time to develop into a significant system before dumping heavy rain on the Southeast U.S.

Have a great evening!