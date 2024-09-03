Veterans Powwow coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TheLipan Apache Tribe of Texas will be hosting a Veterans Powwow in Corpus Christi, and everyone is invited.

The event will have resources for veterans and a ceremony to honor those who served.

"For a lot of veterans, especially our Vietnam Veterans, who didn't get the welcome back, to be announced and to be welcomed and to have the energy of the people welcoming them, that's what's healing to our veterans," said Daniel Villarreal.

Daniel Villarreal is a council member for the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas. He's also a United States Army combat veteran and the director of veterans for the Lipan Apache Tribe.He and two other members of the tribe have been planning the Veterans Powwow for the last six months.

In addition to honoring veterans, the celebration will feature Native American culture, through art, music, and dancing.

"A lot of times, people don't feel we exist anymore," explained the army veteran. "But we're just members of society just like everyone else. We're still around and we enjoy sharing our culture and our traditions to let people know we're still alive," said Villarreal.

The Powwow is on Saturday, September 21 at the American Bank Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Entry is free, however, people are encouraged to give a donation. Proceeds collected will go back to helping veterans and possibly fund efforts to bring the event back next year. Organizers say, it's been at least 25 years since Corpus Christi had a Powwow, of the size it's expected to be.

"Corpus Christi actually had one of the largest powwows in the state," said Villarreal. "I kind of have an attachment to the powwow here in Corpus Christi because it was the first powwow my parents let me drive to from McAllen by myself."

Villarreal says they are still looking for sponsors. If you are interested you can contact Daniel Villarreal — or Anthony Falcon at dvillarreal@lipanapache.org and f.anthonyfalcon@gmail.com

