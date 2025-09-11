Multiple historically Black universities lock down, cancel classes after receiving threats

Multiple historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were put on lockdown and canceled classes on Thursday due to campus threats.

Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University and A&M College and Bethune-Cookman University all cited potential threats made against their respective campuses.

Some of the lockdowns were later lifted with restrictions put in place as law enforcement investigated the grounds.

"Due to a potential threat, Virginia State University is currently on lockdown," the school said in an email to students and staff around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to the Scripps News Group in Richmond. "All students who are on campus should remain indoors, and those off campus should not come to campus at this time. All classes have been canceled, and all VSU employees are instructed to work remotely."

A seemingly similar threat was made against Hampton University in Virginia around the same time on Thursday. The school decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the day and for Sept. 12.

No injuries were reported as a result of the campus threats.