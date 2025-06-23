Iran response to US strikes could lead to risks for Americans worldwide

Following the United States' bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, the big question remains: What happens next?

While the response from Iran will largely dictate future events, several risks loom for Americans both at home and abroad.

Risk #1: American Servicemembers in the Middle East

Approximately 40,000 American military personnel are stationed in the Middle East, including Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. An attack from Iran or its proxies on U.S. troops is a real possibility.

"The only things that Iran can really pull off are attacking American troops with missiles in bases in Iraq, you know, [or] blowing up the Strait of Hormuz," said Ian Bremmer, a foreign policy expert.

Risk #2: Threats to American Civilians

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a bulletin warning that "The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States." Concurrently, the State Department has alerted Americans traveling abroad, advising that "There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."

Risk #3: Rising Gas Prices

Iran has a significant influence over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery through which approximately 20% of the global oil supply passes. Any obstruction by Iran could lead to soaring gas prices. The price of oil has already increased in recent days following the strikes authorized by President Donald Trump. Notably, China has become more reliant on the Strait of Hormuz for oil supplies, having ramped up its intake of Iranian oil in recent years.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.