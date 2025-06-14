Police focus on Vance Boelter as investigation into shooting of Minnesota lawmakers continues

Police are looking for Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old man who authorities claim is a person of interest in the "targeted" shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses on Saturday.

One of the lawmakers, Minnesota House Democratic Leader Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark were fatally shot. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded.

State of Minnesota Police infographic of the suspect.

Police said Boelter was last seen on video surveillance this morning wearing a light-colored cowboy hat. They believe he is trying to leave the Twin Cities area.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Boelter should be considered armed and dangerous. He escaped after getting into a gunfight with officers performing a wellness check at Hortman's residence around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Prior to identifying Boelter as a suspect, officials said the lawmakers were shot by someone impersonating a police officer. They reported that the suspect was wearing a full police uniform and was driving a vehicle outfitted with lights.

Someone with the same name has online profiles linking him to a private security guard business in the area. Police said they are aware of the website but could not confirm any connection.

Evans also stated that investigators have not confirmed a motive.

Minnesota State Police said they found fliers with the words "No Kings" inside the suspect's vehicle. The fliers were an apparent reference to the hundreds of No Kings rallies planned for Saturday across the U.S.

Evans was asked whether Boelter knew either lawmaker personally but stated that he had crossed paths with Hoffman.

"There is certainly some overlap with some public meetings," Evans said.