Judge denies request to unseal grand jury records in Ghislaine Maxwell's case

A federal judge in New York denied the Department of Justice's request to unseal grand jury records in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking case.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. She has since appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The DOJ requested the documents after President Donald Trump faced pressure to be more transparent about what his administration knows about Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

However, the judge said the grand jury records offered no meaningful new information beyond what was revealed at Maxwell’s public trial.

Maxwell’s case has drawn renewed attention after the Department of Justice and FBI released a joint memo stating that a review of the Epstein case found no “incriminating client list.” The memo angered many of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, who have called for greater transparency.

Amid the backlash, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell in Florida. Her attorney said Maxwell answered questions truthfully during the meeting. Transcripts of their conversation have not been released.