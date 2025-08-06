Army sergeant shot 5 soldiers at a US Army base in Georgia with personal handgun

An active duty Army sergeant shot five fellow soldiers with a personal handgun Wednesday morning at Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army base in southern Georgia, according to officials.

All of the soldiers involved were treated on-site before being moved to local hospitals — with two of them going to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, the only level 1 trauma center in the region, according to its website.

Three of the injured soldiers required surgical procedures, but all are expected to recover.

Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said during a press conference that the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford, who worked as an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. He is from Jacksonville, Florida and has been assigned to Fort Stewart since 2022. The motive is still unclear.

U.S. Army

According to the Army's website, an automated logistics sergeant's duties involve managing and supervising logistical operations, inventory, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Radford has no deployments on record, but it was not immediately known how long he had served in the Army, Lubas said. It also appeared that the suspected shooter did not have any prior disciplinary issues.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and Lubas said it is not clear how Radford was able to get a personal handgun onto the Army base.

Radford was being held in pre-trial confinement, the Army said in a press release.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m., and the base was put on lockdown shortly after. The suspect was "immediately" subdued by other soldiers and apprehended, Lubas said.

Just before 2 p.m. ET, officials said the scene was all clear and the lockdown was lifted.

The base said the shooting happened in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, and local law enforcement responded to the scene.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on X that he and his family were "saddened" by the "tragedy at Ft. Stewart."

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Kemp stated.

Commenting on the shooting from the White House, President Donald Trump said, "The entire nation is praying for the victims and their families."

Fort Stewart is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River and home to thousands of soldiers in the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. It's located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah in the town of Hinesville.