Suspect dead, at least 2 injured after shooting at Colorado high school

A suspected shooter who was in critical condition has died following a shooting Evergreen High School in Colorado on Wednesday, state officials confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a male suspect died from self-inflicted injuries.

UPDATE: The male suspect responsible for the shootings at Evergreen High School today has died from his self-inflicted injuries. pic.twitter.com/pXPH8B5l1e — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 11, 2025

At least two other students were hospitalized in critical condition earlier on Wednesday after after being shot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the students were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Hospital officials said the victims are under 18, but did give any further details.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley said she believes that law enforcement did not fire any rounds during the incident.

The shooting happened on school grounds, but it is unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside of a school building.

Evergreen is about 40 minutes west of Denver.

The sheriff's office asked parents to refrain from going to the high school. A reunification center was set up at nearby Burgen Meadow Elementary

The sheriff's office first issued an alert for an "active assailant" in the area of Evergreen High School at 12:40 p.m. local time.

Officials with the sheriff's office said they believe there is no active threat and completed a sweep of the campus to ensure it is clear.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement, "I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

This is a developing story.