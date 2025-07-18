3 LA deputies killed in blast at law enforcement training facility

Three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were killed Friday morning in an explosion at a law enforcement training facility, officials said.

Sheriff Robert Luna called the incident an isolated tragedy and emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Federal investigators, including agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are working to determine the cause of the blast.

The names of the deputies have not been released. Luna said the men had served on the force for 12, 22 and 33 years, respectively.

"Between all three members, they had served our community proudly for 74 years," he said.

He added that the department has not lost three deputies on the same day in more than 150 years.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was briefed on the explosion and said he has offered the full support of the state.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also acknowledged the incident on social media.

"Please pray for the entire Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department," she stated.