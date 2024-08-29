Turning the page back to '1964' with Miller Buccaneer Bertha Romero

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever heard the saying 'once a Buc always a Buc'? Westside Neighborhood News reporter Naidy Escobar sat with Bertha Romero an alumnus who after 60 years is still bleeding that purple and gold pride.

Romero graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1964 and said she was the historian for her class. She has a a scrapbook filled with memorabilia from back in the day.

Naidy Escobar

While flipping and going through the pages Romero was asked what came to her mind and she responded: "What comes to my mind? The beautiful times we had at Miller High School."

60 years have passed since she graduated and she said now she understands how important being a historian is.

"It's important to preserve the history of the school, and all of our memories you know, Miller was a very known school in those days," Romero said.

According to Romero Roy Miller High School and Ray High School were the only two high schools in all of Corpus Christi. She attended Miller during the time of segregation. She said she remembers that the high school was always very united.

"There was a time when time in Corpus Christi que nada mas avian dos escuelas(there were only two schools), Ray y Miller, and that was the cross rivals and the game was played Thanksgiving day en la trade.," she said. "And I want you to know that all the west side was against the south side, and everything around here would be purple and gold, everything!"

She added that game days were always a good time and that Miller versus Ray High School was always the game of the year. Romero remembers going to every game, she was a part of the band and till this day she carries her Buc pride.

The traditions run so deep in her family that 10 of her children attended Miller and all were a part of the band. She had three daughters who were also a part of the cheerleading team. Romero has 32 granchildren and three of them graduated and also cheered for the Bucs.

She said it feels good to know that she shares that love and pride with her family.

" You know I think every game brings us back to when we were young, and I think that the kids need to know that we are there for them and that the community loves," she said.

Romero has helped keep many memories alive and although her health conditions haven't been the best lately she is ready for a great season.

She hopes to maybe take the scarp book to the city archives but for the moment she is still holding on to it a while longer.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.