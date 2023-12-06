Students step in last minute to help community watch La Posada Parade

The City of Kingsville held their annual La Posada Parade Saturday, Dec 2. The city said it was a community effort.

One group that stepped in to help livestream the event was H.M King High School's KVLL Program- a radio and broadcast group. The City of Kingsville's La Posada Parade was this past weekend, but residents who couldn't make it to the parade owe a big thank you to a group of high schoolers. Students with H.M King's KVLL Program, a radio and broadcast group, grabbed their cameras and production equipment and broadcasted the parade online, and the reviews said their work was picture perfect.

___________________________________________________________________

Mckyla Carrasco is a junior with KVLL and one of two students who stepped in to help the city live stream the highly anticipated annual event that over tens of thousands of people show up to watch. Students with KVLL are used to streaming sporting and school events, so stepping in for a city event was a whole different kind of channel.

"It was fun to see what it was like to actually set up everything for the live stream for a parade and what we had to change and what decisions had to be made on the spot because we did have to pivot when it came to where we needed to set up," Carrasco said.

As a viewer, online watchers see lights, joy and holiday spirit. But students shared what really goes on behind the scenes of it all.

"We just went ahead, unloaded everything, set up, made sure the connections were there. Made sure we had power, which for a few minutes we didn’t until they turned on the lights," Carrasco said.

To step in to live stream an event that thousands of people watch on their phones and computers with their family and friends, it takes a lot of confidence.

"Throughout the years it’s just gotten better and better. People here are good, equipment here is good, teachers are amazing. Barbour and Cardenas have taught me everything I know. It honestly felt natural being able to do something like that" junior with KVLL Matthew Rendon said.

But it didn't just take confidence from the students. It took faith from those who gave them the chance in the first place.

"We had all the trust in them. They know what they’re doing and they did a great job stepping in. This is the season for the reason and when they do this, it hits you right at home," La Posada Committee Chair Daniel Morales said.

Just because the parade is an end of the year event, it doesn't mean it’s the end for these future young professionals.

"I think both of them have a want to do this in the future as a job, so I think that’s the reason they liked to do it," AV teacher Dr. Ovidio Barbour said.

Students said if given the chance, they are more than ready to use their skills and help out the city time and time again.

Although the group of two students and two teachers are highlighted, the event was a community effort.

"It takes a village to pull off events together and this community collectively gets it done each and every year. There are far too many individuals to recognize, but I would like to specifically recognize our Committee Chair, Daniel Morales, our Parade Grand Marshal Marty West, our Holiday Wine Walk sponsors and beneficiary, Brush Country CASA and their volunteers, Kingsville Visitors Center Staff and the community for their generous support. We end the calendar with this series of events and it was most definitely a great and successful day for Kingsville," City of Kingsville PIO Janine Reyes said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.