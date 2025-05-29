UIL issues reprimands in the on-field scuffle at the Mathis vs. Taft softball championship game

The University Interscholastic League has issued penalties to those involved in the physical altercation at a Taft vs. Mathis softball game.

As we reported, the altercation took place on April 15 at the UIL 3A District 29 championship game in Taft.

UIL has issued penalties to those involved in the April 15 scuffle at the Taft vs. Mathis softball game

The incident occurred during the fifth inning of the game when a player from the Taft Greyhounds got into an altercation with a player from the Mathis Pirates. The altercation turned physical, and members from both teams rushed in to break up the fight.

In the video, you see the Mathis coach grabbing the Taft player before the two end up on the ground. The video went viral on social media, where many said the coach had tripped and others believed she pushed the Taft player on purpose.

On Wednesday morning, the UIL issued a press release announcing the penalties it issued due to possible rule violations.

The UIL stated it suspended the Taft High School softball player involved for the first two games of the 2026 softball season, and it has placed Mathis High School Assistant Softball Coach Briana Cruz on one-year probation and a public reprimand.

It has also placed the Taft High School Head Softball Coach Enrique Trevino and Mathis High School Head Softball Coach Ciara Gaitan on one-year probation.

Additionally, the UIL has placed the athletics programs of Mathis High School and Taft High School on probation for one year. Both programs must provide the UIL with a detailed plan for safety protocols at athletic events to the committee.

Meanwhile, Cruz was arrested on April 18 and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Her mother, Beverly DeLeon, was also arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury after Taft ISD Police said DeLeon shoved the Taft player's mother in the stands and punched her in the head several times.

