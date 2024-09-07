Robstown ECHS twins win National Powerlifting championships in Utah

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Twin sisters Leaya and Taylor Alaniz traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in the 2024 USA Raw Powerlifting Nationals on Sept. 5.

“We’re sisters, and we’re gym bros too," Leaya Alaniz said.

“Being in the gym everyday training with her, knowing that she wants to do the same things, and has the same goals i do. It just makes it so much easier," Taylor Alaniz said.

They both competed in the teen 16-17 year old girls class, where Taylor won the title in the 56 kilogram weight class and Leaya won the title in the 52 kilogram class. Leaya, the older twin by a minute, also broke a world record in squats in her division. They started training for nationals back in March, but also competed in powerlifting for Robstown Early College High School from November to March.

Belinda Alaniz Taylor and Leaya with their parents Belinda and Marcus Alaniz on the way to Salt Lake City Utah

“This morning I woke up, and saw all the posts and everything, and it really made me take a step back and think about how we’ve been working for months for this," Leaya said. "To finally get here and compete against people across the nation. What an amazing opportunity.”

“It’s such a surreal moment, I don’t even think I have processed it. I mean yesterday at the meet, seeing everyone across the nation. It’s like wow," Taylor said. "Just to see the amount of hard work, everyone has put in for months and even years. It has finally come down to this moment. And you know everyone is there competing the gold, and everyone is there because they worked hard for it.”

The two seniors said their next endeavor is trying to bring home another state championship in powerlifting for Robstown Early College High School. If they are successful, this would be the fourth year in a row that the girls powerlifting team in Robstown brings home a state championship.

