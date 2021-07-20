Islander Leo Ledgister gets in final preps for Olympics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi track star Leo Ledgister is getting in some final training sessions before he heads to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this week.

Ledgister will compete in the 400-meter hurdles for his home country Jamaica.

He has posted the sixth-fastest time in the United States this year with a 48.79 but says he will have to shave off at least a second to win a medal at the Olympics.

"I think I will have to run a 47 or 47.5 to medal," said Ledgister. "Those guys can really run."

Ledgister is well aware of a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and fans will not be allowed to watch in person.

Despite the pandemic, he remains optimistic about the experience.

"I am not really worried and just stay safe by staying sanitized and staying social distant," said Ledgister. "I will be OK so I am not really worried about it. With no fans in the stands, it will be like training so no one will be there to cheer you on but I know people will be watching on TV so they will be cheering me on from their homes."

Ledgister leaves for Toyko on Thursday and hopes to take part in the opening ceremonies Friday.

His first race is scheduled for July 29.