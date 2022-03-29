Watch
Sports

Actions

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

Nick Sirianni
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Nick Sirianni
Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:32:35-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

The proposal was passed with a 29-3 vote, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession.

If both teams remain tied after their first possession, the game would go into sudden death, Around the NFL and USA Today reported.

In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

News of the change comes two months after the AFC divisional playoff game where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime. In what many considered a thrilling quarterback duel between Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen, Allen never got to leave the sideline and the Chiefs won, the Washington Post reported.

WKBW's Matthew Bové spoke to NFL competition committee's Rich McKay who said clearly something needed to be done after watching the Bills vs. Chiefs game.

Rules for overtime during the regular season remain unchanged, USA Today reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education