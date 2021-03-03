Menu

Local tournament roundup: Bishop girls, Port A boys advance

A successful night of basketball for Coastal Bend teams
Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Basketball generic
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 10:08:34-05

A big Tuesday night of high school basketball in the Coastal Bend ends with one team headed to a state semifinal and another headed to the regional final.

Bishop girls' basketball advanced past Skidmore-Tynan in a battle of ranked 3A teams with a 54-51 double-overtime triumph.

The Badgers will now take on No. 2 Fairfield in the 3A state semifinals. The game location and time have yet to be announced.

In boys' basketball, the Port Aransas Marlins used a second-half surge to complete another come from behind win to overcome Hull-Daisetta, 45-37.

The Marlins advance to the regional final for the first time since 2019 and will face Schulenberg. That location and date are yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
