KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Triston Handson, Sinton Quarterback

SINTON, Texas — The fall 2024 football season features a strong senior quarterback group in the Coastal Bend. That's why KRIS 6 News is highlighting six seniors in our first-ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Sinton's Triston Handson, one of the six seniors selected, will be leading the Pirates as the varsity starting quarterback for the second year in-a-row in UIL 4A-DII.

“The reason I like playing quarterback is because it’s very exciting and I love the pressure,” Handson said.

Sinton’s 6-foot-3 quarterback Handson is a versatile leader on the field. Last fall he threw for 2,014 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 630 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“You know he’s strong. He’s physical, and he’s a dual threat quarterback," Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman said. "He can throw the ball. He can run with the ball. He understands reads. He understands secondary reads. He’s an athlete back there.”

He credited his athleticism to being a multi-sport athlete, as Handson is a shooting guard in basketball. Plus, he pitches and plays in the outfield for baseball, all while maintaining a 3.2 GPA in school. This summer he had to narrow his focus.

“I would say I’ve given up a lot of sacrifices," Handson said. "Which one was giving up basketball this whole summer. I’m usually always playing. I’ve been committed to the weight room and a lot of 7 on 7.”

Handson started playing quarterback in seventh grade, but it’s been a position he grew up studying while watching a familiar face on the Pirates.

“The reason I wanted to become a quarterback was because of my brother Tyler," Handson said. "Just growing up watching him play out there under the Friday night lights was fun and I always looked up to him.

Tyler graduated from Sinton in 2015 before playing two years for the Texas A&M University - Kingsville Javelinas.

“I remember Triston being there all of the time," Tyler Handson said. "You know he’d put my helmet on and it was just a special moment. I knew one day he’d follow in my footsteps.”

Handson’s journey was not easy. His sophomore year ended in a scrimmage after injuring his collarbone. Then he bounced back as a junior, leading the Pirates to the fourth round of UIL 4A-DII playoffs.

“I would say it means a lot wearing this maroon, and just the whole community is bonded together," Handson said. "Just growing up playing football for Sinton, always having that never-ending S, always having a target on your back and this community has a lot of love and I love Sinton.”

Handson is one of six Coastal Bend senior quarterbacks that have been selected for the KRIS Super 6 Showcase. A combine where the quarterbacks will showcase their skills for the community and hopefully recruiters. The showcase airs Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

KRIS Super 6 Showcase Senior Quarterbacks:

Triston Handson, Sinton

Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown, Refugio

Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo, Flour Bluff

Trevor Long, Miller

Logan Rodriguez, Orange Grove

Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland

Sinton starts their season Friday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Beeville Trojans. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

You can also catch the showcase re-airing on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m on KZTV and 9:30 p.m. on KDF. The KRIS Super 6 Showcase is sponsored by Neessen Chevrolet.