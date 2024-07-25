KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo, Flour Bluff Quarterback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The fall 2024 football season features a strong senior quarterback group in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting six seniors in our first-ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Flour Bluff's Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo, one of the six seniors selected, will be leading the Hornets as the varsity starting quarterback for the third year in-a-row. He's got an arsenal of receivers alongside him, all eager to surpass last year's UIL 5A-DII third round playoff appearance that ended (9-3). This season the Hornets move up to 5A-DI.

“That’s kind of what I played all of my life," Paluseo said. "Whenever I was a wee little kid I would just hand the ball off to people. Once you got old enough to start throwing the football you kind of just fall in love with it.”

Paluseo did indeed fall in love with football. Over time he has gotten better at delivering passes out of the pocket, but his specialty is timing and short-game accuracy - a skill he’s developed in football and baseball.

“Being able to throw. Like he’s got the arm strength and the accuracy," Flour Bluff Offensive Coordinator Brian Baker said. "I think you look at a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL, a lot of successful quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, they were also baseball players.”

Paluseo is also top 10% in his class academically with a 101 GPA, as well as honored as a National Honor Society member and it shows on the field.

“We’ve been able to do more offensively, schematically I think than we’ve ever been able to do because he understands and processes what’s going on at an extremely high level for a high school quarterback,” Baker said.

Paluseo’s passing game has opened up the ground attack for others as well as himself. During his junior year he rushed for 372 yards on 48 attempts including 5 touchdowns.

“The times that I did it really helped our team win, so if running the ball helps the team win then of course I’ll do it," he said.

Going into his senior year he holds six single-season school records. Paluseo delivered 44 touchdown passes in 2022 and 2023. Plus he totaled 3,508 passing yards as a sophomore. He followed that with 3,298 yards.

“I remember as a little kid coming up and watching the big Hornets play. It was always a dream of mine being out there on Friday nights.”

In the offseason, when he was not playing or training for football or baseball, Paluseo and his Flour Bluff teammate coached a 7 on 7 flag football team.

“That was a blast to do because I remember being young. Being able to participate and be around the high school varsity players was awesome, so if I can make a kids day by doing that it’s the best feeling ever.”

The 5-foot-11 quarterback has accuracy, intelligence, leadership and more. It’s his height that’s made recruiting a challenge, but not impossible. Just ask 5-foot-11 NFL QB Russell Wilson or 6-foot-1 Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts.

“Think I just need a shot. If you give me a shot I’ll show you that you’re not going to be making the wrong decision when you pick me.”

Dooms is one of six Coastal Bend senior quarterbacks that have been selected for the KRIS Super 6 Showcase.

KRIS Super 6 Showcase Senior Quarterbacks:

Triston Handson, Sinton

Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown, Refugio

Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo, Flour Bluff

Trevor Long, Miller

Logan Rodriguez, Orange Grove

Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland

KRIS 6

You can also catch the showcase re-airing on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m on KZTV and 9:30 p.m. on KDF. The KRIS Super 6 Showcase is sponsored by Neessen Chevrolet.