KRIS 6 Kid Reporter applications opens up for the 2024 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Its that time of year again!

Just like in 2023, KRIS 6 News and the Corpus Christi Hooks are partnering up to put on the KRIS 6 Kid Reporter for the 2024 Hooks season.

What does being a KRIS 6 Kid Reporter entail? This gives kids the chance to be just like a real life news reporter, all while getting to ask their favorite Hooks players interview questions!

Signups have just opened for the 2024 season, so don't wait! Put down your name and start getting those interview questions ready to go.

The Kid Reporter interviews will air on KRIS 6 News and/or Telemundo on Mondays at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. after every homestand series.

To sign up to be a Kid Reporter, click here. KRIS 6 and the Hooks will select 13 Kid Reporters throughout the season.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.