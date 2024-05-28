KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Kaden Stump interviews Collin Price

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our fifth KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season, Kaden Stump, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A catcher Collin Price. Stump is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Stump is very energetic and a people person. Absolutely in love with sports especially football and baseball. The 10-year-old has been a Hooks fan since birth and anticipates spring for baseball. Very charismatic and is a comedian to keep fans entertained.

Kaden Stump: What has been your favorite moment of this baseball season?

Collin Price: I would probably say getting called up to Double-A. I had never been called up before. Last year I started in High-A (Tourist) and ended there, so I've never had the opportunity to get called up. Being called into the office and being told by those coaches, I love those guys. Been around them for a while. Then going into the locker room and seeing all of the smiles on all of the guys faces and how happy they were for me that was a pretty awesome moment.

Stump: How do you prepare for the big game?

Price: Just hang out with the guys in the clubhouse. Listen to music, play some cards and then maybe have a cup of coffee. A little pre-game meal and a little snack and then just come out here.

Stump: How do you relax after the end of the big game?

Price: Well for one go in take a nice shower and get cleaned off. Good or bad game you have to get ready to go the next day, so kind of rinse it off. Get ready to play the next day. I love playing Call of Duty with the guys. Maybe watch a TV show with my roommate.

Stump: What is your favorite baseball movie?

Price: I'll pick two. I'll say The Sandlot. That one is always fun. Then I'd say Field of Dreams probably.

Stump: What do you eat before a big game?

Price: Well they give us meals, so basically whatever meals they give us. We usually have Garden Salsa Sun Chips. I love those, so I usually put down a bag or two of those before a game and that gets me right and ready to go.

Part 1: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter Kaden Stump interviews Collin Price

Stump: As a child when you went to a baseball game with your family what was the best moment there?

Price: I would probably say going to Turner Field with my dad. He's really what got me into baseball. I grew up in Georgia my life, so Braves were kind of the home team.

Stump: If you could meet any baseball player who would you meet?

Price: I would probably say Carolton Fisk. He's one of the greatest catcher's of all time. My dad kind of introduced me to him just like videos and stuff. My dad got the opportunity to meet him. I'd probably also say Austin Riley too for a guy that's still playing. From Georgia. I love the Astros of course. Braves are my secondary team. He's a great hitter."

Stump: What is your moment that you've ever spent with your family?

Price: Would probably be the day I got drafted. Just everything that goes into it. Your parents put a lot of time and money into everything. They want it just as you and to have them there when that moment finally came they knew it was a huge dream of mine.

Stump: What is your favorite thing about Corpus Christi?

Price: I would say the fishing actually. Me and some of the guys will go to a couple of docks around here and try to catch some fish. Recently I've been catching a lot of tiny catfish, but I mean catching that is better than catching nothing.