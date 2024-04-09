KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Jensen Perez, interviews Cesar Gomez and Aaron Brown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our first KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter of the 2024 season, Jensen Perez, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A pitchers Cesar Gomez and Aaron Brown. Perez is one of 13 kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks are on the road this week against the Frisco RoughRiders. Corpus Christi enters the series with a record (0-3). Game one first pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in Frisco.

Jensen Perez: How do you get started with baseball?

Aaron Brewer: I got started baseball through my dad and his dad as well. My dad was coaching high school baseball for a long time, so I was always at the field practicing and hanging out with a team and that's kind of where I fell in love baseball.

Cesar Gomez: Me I grew up watching my dad play on like Sunday League and stuff like that. So I was always around baseball and I always want I always knew that I just wanted to keep throwing the ball just like they did and I wanted to hit the ball just like they did. So I just always played baseball probably since I was three.

Perez: What is your favorite Taylor Swift song?

Gomez: My favorite Taylor Swift song is All Too Well, the 10 minute version. It's pretty good.

Brewer: I'm gonna go with Cruel Summer.

Perez: How many pushups can you do?

Gomez: I'm gonna have to say I can probably do like 20-25.

Brewer: I think I can do maybe 2 on a good day. I think you got me.

Perez: What do you do during the seventh inning stretch?

Gomez: Well I'm in the bullpen, so I'll be out there I kind of just give me one back stretch.

Brewer: Have to get a couple cup of Gatorade and I might mix up the flavor seeds I'm going to that day. Change it up a little bit.

Perez: What is your favorite food?

Brewer: Mine's gotta be crawfish. Crawfish.

Perez: My favorite food is grains, protein, vegetables, and fruit, proteins, vegetables and fruit.

Gomez: I'm going to be honest, I really liked the tacos. I really like some tacos.

Perez: What is your favorite movie?

Brewer: Think I'm gonna have to go with Top Gun.

Perez: My favorite movie is Megan. This scary movie Megan.

Gomez: My favorite movie is called Now You See Me. Little magic movie. I like magic.

Perez: Who is the best pitcher between you two?

Gomez: I'm gonna say Aaron is a better pitcher because he does a good changeup.

Brewer: I'm gonna have to say Cesar because he has a really good slider.

Part 1: KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Jensen Perez, interviews Cesar Gomez and Aaron Brown