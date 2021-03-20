Javelinas host UT-Permian Basin in spring season football game

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The sights and sounds of college football finally returned to Texas A&M Kingsville University on a sun splashed Saturday afternoon.

The Hogs played host to UT-Permian Basin. This was their first and only home game during a special "spring season" due to their fall season getting wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big crowd attended including Harriet Williams who has not missed a Javelina home game since 1969. This was an extra special day for her.

"It's a day of excitement, a day to watch my Javelinas play. It's just wonderful to see them out on the field and be able to cheer for them," said Williams. "It's a game day in March that I never dreamed I would attend, we are just going to pretend it's September".

TAMUK lost to UT-Permian Basin 17 to 2 to wrap up their brief two game spring season at 0-2. Now they get back to work for what they hope will be a more traditional fall season.