J.J. Watt heads to the Cardinals

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:52:59-05

J.J. Watt announced his next NFL stop will be in Arizona on Monday.

The former Texans defensive end made it official in a Twitter post simply reading "source: me," with a picture of him lifting in an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had previosuly spent all 10 seasons of his career in Houston after the Texans drafted him 11th in 2011.

NFL.com is reporting that Watt's deal with the team is worth of $31 million, with $23M guaranteed, over two years.

The move reunites Watt with former Houston teammate DeAndre Hopkins.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRISTV.com for updates.

