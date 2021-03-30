Hooks name Gregorio Petit manager

Just 36 years old, Gregorio Petit has become the youngest manager in the Hooks 17-year history.

He played 15 years of profesional baseball, mostly in the minors, but did play some infield for the Astros during the 2014 season. He retired from playing three years ago.

Petit has never coached before, but to start off as manager of the Hooks says a lot about his baseball IQ.

"He is just getting into the portion of his career, but to do it right out of the gate at the Double-A level speaks for itself," said Hooks general manager Brady Ballard. "He is very positive, and wants to help guys get through the grind of minor-league baseball since he experienced it firsthand."

The Hooks open their season at Whataburger Field on May 4 against the San Antonio Missions.