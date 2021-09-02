Veterans Memorial excited to play Miller in big TV game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The excitement is building for Thursday's big non district battle between Veterans Memorial and Miller.

The game will be televised and streamed live on KRIS 6 starting at 7 p.m.

The battle between the Bucs and Eagles has turned into one of the bigger rivalries in the city and bragging rights will be one the line.

"Honestly, playing Miller is always a different atmosphere with all the fans and the band playing," said Eagles offensive lineman Andy Rivera. "We love the rivalry and it's pretty awesome."

Both teams are ranked in the top ten in the state. Miller checks in at number 10 in Class 4-A Division I. The Eagles are ranked number eight in Class 5-A Division I.

Veterans Memorial returns only six starters from last year's team which made it all the way to the state semifinals.

Despite that inexperience, the Eagles return with much confidence heading into 2021.

"I think we can go even further than last year," Eagles defensive back Nick Reyes said. "We can go all the way to the state finals."

Reyes said the foundation has been set in recent years and the Eagles will continue to build on it.

"We have all the talent in the world and everyone works so hard here," he said.

