Vaqueros aiming for history Friday night.

SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Vaqueros have never made it past the second round in the high school football playoffs but they can change that with a victory over Llano Friday night in Seguin.

They have enjoyed a great season so far going 9-1 and they believe the time is right for a history making win.

"I felt like this year would be extra special because of our big emphasis on team effort," said Vaqueros wide receiver/defensive back Sean Maldonado. "We spread the ball around on offense and on defense everyone knows their roles. We are a brotherhood and we know our strengths and feed off each other."

Vaqueros lineman Jacob Bernal said the program features athletes who play above their physical talents.

"We are not the biggest of the bunch and we all pretty average, but we are strong and have a lot of heart which matters most," Bernal said. "When you play with heart you win a lot of games and that's what we are doing."

The San Diego ISD installed blue artificial turf at the stadium this year and so far it has brought the program a lot of luck. The Vaqueros went 5-0 on the blue turf during the regular season.

"Being undefeated on the blue turf has been special and hopefully it starts a new tradition here," said Vaqueros coach Bo Ochoa.

And they aren't ready to end their surprising run just yet.

"It's kind of mind blowing," said Maldonado. "I really enjoy it and so do the rest of the players."

