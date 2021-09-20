Miller's Brown earns FNF GameChanger award after setting new school record

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They have been playing football for over 80 years at Miller High School and this past Thursday night, Bucs quarterback Jaedyn Brown accomplished what many thought was unthinkable.

He threw eight touchdown passes, breaking the single game school record for most touchdown passes and leading the Bucs to a 62-28 win over Brownsville Hanna. His incredible feat earned him the Friday Night Fever GameChanger award.

"The blocking was perfect and beautiful," said Brown. "I had a clean pocket and was able to place the football where my coaches said to place it."

Brown is only a sophomore and just 16-years-old. He broke the record in just his fourth start. He realizes there is more to life than just football because he takes his academics very seriously. He ranks in the top ten percent in his sophomore class. With football taking up most of his spare time, he says time management has become a priority.

"My parents have told me since I was little that I am a student first and athlete second," said Brown. "My grades come first and I try to do most of my homework during the day and when I have time after practice."

Brown says he wants to be an athletic trainer or football coach after graduating from college.