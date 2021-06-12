London falls in state baseball final

Malakoff scored four runs in the seventh inning to claim the UIL Class 3A State Championship, 8-7, over the London Pirates on Saturday morning.

London held a 7-4 lead through the middle of the game's final inning, when Malakoff loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh.

With two outs on the board, the Tigers began their rally with a single, which brought the score to 7-5. A walk and two hit batters completed the comeback in a game whose scoring had been neck-and-neck until the Pirates began pulling away the fifth.

The Pirates advanced to the title game after defeating Brock 7-4 Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Sports Director Alan Harwell is at the game and will bring us highlights tonight on KRIS 6 News.