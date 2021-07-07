CCISD football season ticket sales start Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD athletics will start selling advanced football season tickets Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

All ticket sales will be online only and tickets will be delivered via email as soon as purchase is complete. Online ticket sales will be subject to a convenience fee.

"We will also be offering reserved parking passes which we have been selling for many years," said CCISD Athletics Director Brenda Marshall. "We will stop selling season tickets on August 6th and start up single game tickets on August 9th."

CCISD is going back to 100 percent capacity at all stadiums this fall.

"Yes, the blue tape that we have been using has been pulled up," said Marshall. "We plan on having a normal regular season this coming year."

The first week of the the season kicks off Friday August 27. For more information on the upcoming football season and to order tickets online, click here.