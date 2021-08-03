WATCH LIVE: John Paul II coach to allege discrimination in termination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The former athletic director and head football coach at John Paul II High School says he didn't deserve to be fired from his job.

Andrew Leon posted a statement to his social media pages giving a vague idea of what's happening at the school. But other than that, little is known about why Leon is no longer employed at the high school.

Leon says in his statement he's been mistreated for the last four years, pointing the finger at one person in particular.

That individual was not named but he said in the last three weeks the discrimination had reached a climax. That's when he says he was called into the school on Monday and given the option to resign or be terminated with no cause.

Leon says no warnings were given beforehand. But you can tell just by looking at social media this was a shock to many.

The coach has received dozens of messages of support from current and former athletes and coaches. He used the hashtags #benotafraid, #riseabove and #savejp2.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi confirms he's no longer at the school but couldn't say anymore as it is a personnel matter.

We should learn more about this incident this after as Leon and the LULAC Council have called a press conference to shed some light on what might have transpired.

The stream of this conference will be in this article, scheduled at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement released by John Paul II High School, it was stated that Athletic Director Andrew Leon is no longer employed at St. John Paul II High School. According to the statement, it reads "Under the direction of the school administration, our athletic program will continue to move forward in the best interest of our students."

Marco Hernandez will act as interim athletic director. Since this is a personnel matter, the school will not release any further information. This is a developing story.