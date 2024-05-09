After 39 years, Beeville Athletic Director Chris Soza has decided to retire

BEEVILLE, Tx — The Beeville Independent School District announced on Thursday its longtime Athletic Director and football head coach Chris Soza has made the decision to retire.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning sent a press release congratulating Soza. It said:

"Coach Soza has been a pillar of our community, investing countless hours in shaping the district's athletic department, coaching staff, and, most importantly, our students. Throughout his tenure, Coach Soza has inspired countless individuals through athletic programs. Beyond his achievements on the field. Coach Soza's influence extends far beyond the realm of sports. He and his family have been integral parts of the Beeville ISD community, contributing in numerous ways. Their dedication and tireless efforts will be remembered for years to come."

Soza spent 39 total years coaching. He leaves the Trojans with a (68-50) record as the head coach over two stints that add up to 10 years. He was a head coach for 28 years (200-125) including stops at Beeville (2004-2008 and 2019-2023), Mathis (1996-2003), Alice (2009-2016) and Medina Valley (2017 and 2018).

During a November 2023 interview with KRIS 6, Soza credited his coaching staff for helping lead the Trojans.

"I've been blessed with many, many kids that have worked hard," Soza said. "We're only as good as our kids are and they've got to buy into it. Like I said the coaches I've had on my staff they've been loyal and hardworking and sacrificed so much. It's something I celebrate with all the guys that have worked on my staff. Not just Coach Soza. It's not just me. I promise you it's not just me."

In 1999, Soza and the Mathis Pirates made it to the state championship game and the following year a state semifinal appearance. He led Beeville to the Regional Semifinal round in 2007.

Not sure where to begin…I have so many people to thank for the 39-year career I have been blessed with. Pat Walker gave me my first job in Palacios, TX. Gary Davenport hired me in Sinton and Billy Butler in Orange Grove. Dr Jim Weeks and the Mathis ISD school board took a chance on me and gave me my first AD/Head coaching job in 1996. That’s how it all started. In 2019 Dr. Marc Puig and the Beeville ISD school board and community welcomed me, Eric, and Felicia back to Beeville. I am so appreciative of the opportunity given to us to be able to work together for the good of our school district and community. God has blessed me with great assistant teachers/coaches every step of the way. They are the reason for the success we have had in the various school districts I have been blessed to work at. I want to thank all the student-athletes that I’ve had the privilege of coaching throughout my career, especially the football players that trusted me as their HC. I pray that besides the many W’s, it’s the life lessons that I hope impacted them the most. Finally, to my family, especially my wonderful wife Colleen, thanks for always being there for me, and for allowing me to fulfill my dream of being a HS Coach…together we made this work. Chris Soza

Soza's last season with Beeville in 2023 featured a first-round playoff upset victory over Calallen, finishing with an (8-4) record.