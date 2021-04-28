Flour Bluff ISD adding sixth-grade athletics next year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD is adding a sixth-grade pre-athletics program starting in the 2021-2022 school year. It is designed to allow students to get a head start on learning the fundamentals in a variety of sports from high-school coaches.

"Our sixth-grade classes are going to focus on more skill sets and teaching these skills that are really important," said Chris Steinbruck, Flour Bluff head football coach and athletic director. "It's been proven that the earlier kids can practice some of these skills that are involved in all of our sports, the more successful they are going to be in high school."

Steinbruck adds this new program will be a huge opportunity for many students who otherwise would not be able to participate.

"Many students don't get a chance to play sports outside of school and their first introduction to athletics is not until seventh grade," Steinbruck said. "We want all students to have the chance to get a year head start and have access to this unique program."

Current FBISD fifth graders are already selecting the various sports they are interested in as they look forward to getting a head start on their favorite sport next year.