Dallas Cowboys to be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks"

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 02, 2021
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team on the 2021 edition of the HBO show "Hard Knocks" the team announced today.

The show is a longtime staple of the NFL preseason as HBO viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Dallas Cowboys training camp and preseason games.

This year's five-episode run will debut Tuesday Aug. 10 and will feature the Cowboys trip to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The final episode of the series will air on Sept. 7, just two days before their first regular season game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

