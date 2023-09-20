Coastal Bend area volleyball teams stand in support for 5-year-old girl fighting cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is Child Cancer Awareness Month. Volleyball teams throughout the Coastal Bend usually find a way to show support, but this September has been a bit more important to them.

On Tuesday, the Carroll High School volleyball hosted its opponent, Miller High School. Before the match, a ceremony was held to recognize why athletes, staff and some fans were wearing gold. It's all for bringing awareness to child cancer, like 5-year-old Eva Elena Perez.

The brave girl was recognized after she was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL) in January.

Eva's mother Alyssa Perez, a volleyball coach, first became aware of the devastation of cancer in children when her best friend's niece, Elissa Longoria, was diagnosed at 14 years old.

Longoria was a student at Carroll High School.

"I created a letter and I sent it to the coaches of the Coastal Bend and asked them. They answered and it’s really special to see that here in the coastal Bend, just rising to the occasion to spread awareness for these kids,” Perez said.

Eva is a sports fan. So, support for Eva began with the Calallen Softball Team dedicating a win to Eva on their way to a state title.

“We love you Eva,” the team said in unison in a video to her.

Volleyball teams from all over the Coastal Bend have hosted events or will host events at their games raising awareness, sometimes making donations to local organizations and letting Eva know they’re thinking of her.

"We've had a lot of support. We started off in Hebbronville. I told you we went to SGA (Santa Gertrudis Academy). Calallen hosted, Bishop hosted, Everyone's hosting. This was a really big one to us because Elissa was from here," Perez said.

Eran Hami Child Cancer Awareness event before Miller vs Carroll volleyball match

Eva has loved going to the events and seeing the different ways schools raise awareness.

“She’s like when’s the next one? Where is it? What are they going to do? What type of event? Can I twirl? She’s really into it,” Perez said.

Four days after Eva was diagnosed, she jumped into treatments with transfusions, chemotherapy and more. Her mom said it's been a fast process - one that she's had to learn quickly about.

“It really means more than I think anyone will ever know to have someone call and say hey what do you need? I'm already praying for you what do you need us to do?” Perez said.

Perez said that to help in the fight against child cancer to donate blood, host a blood drive or find a local organization like Triumph Over Kid Cancer and get involved.

"Learn, get educated. Elissa saved Eva's life because I took time to learn her journey," she said.

As long as Eva is feeling good she plans to be at a more events like this throughout the month. Alyssa said Pettus is hosting a pep rally on Thursday before they head to Aransas Pass on Friday and their hometown Banquete will host an event on Monday.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.