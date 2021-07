CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Corpus Christi ISD athletics will be offering the opportunity to purchase reserved and general admission seating for the entire varsity football season in advance of single game ticket sales.

Fans must purchase tickets for each game that their school plays at either Buc or Cabaniss Stadium.

All tickets will be sold online start on Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m.

The offer will end on Friday, August 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.