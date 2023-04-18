CC Hurricanes 10 and under team wins national championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend was a success for the Corpus Christi Hurricanes football team, who blew to competition out of the water and returned home as national champions.

The 10 and under Corpus Christi Hurricanes took home the winning trophy at the Crown 7 on 7 National Championship, hosted by Dedicated & Respect Sportz in Round Rock, Texas.

The 18 and under Hurricanes defeated the number 3 ranked team in their age group.

A total of 180 teams competed for their largest football tournament ever.

To celebrate their wins, the athletes made a stop at the University of Texas spring game on Saturday. They even hung out with Longhorns legend Vince Young and potential legend in the making Arch Manning.

Congrats to the Hurricanes on their successes!

