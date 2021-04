CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen defeated Salado 3-2 Tuesday night in the 4A state semifinal in girls soccer.

With the win, Calallen now advances to the state title game at 10 a.m. Friday in Georgetown.

Calallen took a 3-0 lead into the half and held on to beat Salado who scored twice in the second half.

With the win, Calallen becomes the first team in Corpus Christi history to advance to the soccer state championship game.

The Ladycats will face Midlothian Heritage in the finals.