Astros' two-out magic continues in 7-2 Game 2 triumph

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros evened the best-of-seven World Series at a game apiece Wednesday night with a 7-2 triumph over Atlanta.

The Astros blew the game open with four runs in the second inning and cruised from there as they pounded out nine hits in the triumph.

Jose Altuve led the hitting parade with two hits and a home run in the seventh inning.

Braves lefty Max Fried had a stretch in his first World Series start when he looked like the ace he has been most of the season. But Fried was already down by four runs before he retired 10 batters in a row.

Fried allowed six runs while pitching into the sixth inning in the loss.