Alice making the most of long-awaited opportunity

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes are back in the UIL baseball playoffs for the first time since 2013, starting with a long-awaited opportunty after beating Hidalgo in the first round last weekend.

"It feels great," Alice senior Isai Campos said. "Being on varsity for four years and finally getting a trophy this year has been amazing."

They will add a number 21 to the "bi-district" section of their championship board outside the ballpark. They are hoping they get to add that number to other sections.

"In the playoffs, it is anybody's game," said senior Jacob Guzman. "I really believe that my team can go at least three or four rounds deep."

One of the big reasons behind their success is chemistry. It's a group of players that have been playing baseball together since they could hold a baseball bat.

"Since I was maybe 4-year-old when I used to play coach pitch with all these guys we were going to compete," added Guzman.

"Everyone is playing for each other," said Campos. "There is no toxicity in this dugout. We all love each other."

Head coach Nick Alvarado is in his third year directing the program. He knows the history of the program and there is no doubt that he is wanting to change the narrative that surrounds it.

Alvarado is just trying to not get too far ahead of himself.

He and his staff focus on the next task at hand: winning the next playoff round.

"I don't let my coaches get too far off the path and they don't let me get too far off the path," said Alvarado. "We try to keep each other accountable for today."

One weekend in the books and it's a team loaded with confidence.

"Playoffs are playoffs and we can roll like anyone else," said Guzman.

Alice will start a best-of-three series at Pleasanton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

If there is a Game 3, it will start at 3 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.