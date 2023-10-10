Agua Dulce cross country teams honor fallen coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agua Dulce Independent School District has lost a valued and beloved member of their coaching community.

Coach David Chapa unexpectedly passed away on Monday morning before the Agua Dulce cross country team went to compete in the district meet at Premont.

When the student-athletes found out about his passing en route to the meet, they decided to compete in his honor.

Their dedication and determination showed on the course. Agua Dulce varsity girls team placed 2nd overall as a team, while the varsity boys placed 3rd. Both teams will be advancing to regionals.

53-year-old Chapa was the head cross country coach, as well as the assistant boys track coach and the junior and high school level, with almost 30 years of experience under his belt with Alice, Ben Bolt and Agua Dulce ISD. He was also a junior high math teacher.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.